Maharashtra: ’25 sewer deaths since 1993′, claims Safai Karamchari Commission; seeks immediate reforms

THE NATIONAL Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Friday rapped the state government for the slow pace of investigation into sewer deaths. The body, which is a statutory organisation set up by an Act of the Parliament, has also served the state government notice in this regard.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to identify all those who had died while cleaning sewers from 1993, offering the families in each such case a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, and treat each death as a crime under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The NSCK, which is collating such data across states, claimed on Friday that 25 deaths took place in Maharashtra during the period and the state is yet to fully implement provisions of the 2013 Act.

The NSCK members were interacting with the media in Mumbai after holding week-long consultations and field visits in the state.

Across India, the NSCK has reported around 817 deaths since 1993, when the practice was outlawed in the country.

During discussions with NSCK, the state government has maintained that only 10 such deaths have so far been confirmed during the period. With the state reasoning that the remaining 15 cases were still under investigation, the commission directed the government to expedite the investigation process.

NSCK member Dilip Hathibed said, “We’ve also asked them to ensure no such death takes place in the future. This has to stop. The state must adopt mechanised practices. Such deaths must be treated as a crime as per the 2013 Act.”

On Friday, NCSK members visited the state secretariat, where they held deliberations with Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and other senior secretaries. The state was directed to fill up all vacant posts of safai karmacharis within three months. Of the sanctioned 83,230 posts, the government is yet to fill 5,990 posts, while another 34,709 cleaners are working on contract.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it would take at least three more years for it to switch entirely to mechanised cleaning of sewers.

According to sources, 10 major cities in Maharashtra together have 69 sucking machines, 61 jetting machines, 19 recycle machines and eight desilting machines.