Maharashtra: 25 lakh syringes in stock to start immunisation drive

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has 16 centres ready to start an immunisation drive, of which nine will be activated on January 16, when the country rolls out vaccination against Covid-10. Three of these centres— at Dr RN Cooper Hospital, BKC jumbo facility and Rajawadi Hospital— will have a video conferencing facility set up, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiary health workers.

Across Maharashtra, 25 lakh syringes have been procured. In Mumbai, 50,000 syringes are in stock to start the vaccination drive. “We have demanded 67 lakh syringes, and we have received 25 lakh syringes so far. The remaining 42 lakh syringes will soon be delivered by centre,” said state immunisation officer Dr DN Patil. Patil added the state is ready to start vaccination from January 16.

There will be 511 vaccination centres in primary health centres, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, municipal corporations run hospitals, medical colleges and jumbo facilities. “Each state has been asked to select two centres, where beneficiaries can talk to the health minister and prime minister. We have selected centres in Jalna and Mumbai,” Patil said. In Mumbai, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said apart from RN Cooper Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and BKC jumbo facility will also be prepped with video conferencing facilities.

The BMC has prepared vaccination centres in 12 peripheral hospitals and four medical colleges. For now, it plans to activate centres in Cooper, KEM, Sion, Nair, Rajawadi, Bhabha, Kandivali Shatabdi and V N Desai hospitals, along with the BKC jumbo facility. Around 1,500 health workers have been trained to execute the vaccination process during the drive.

Officials said they expect to receive the first batch of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India. The vaccines, with a dose of 0,5ml each, are to be delivered in a gap of 28 days. “We are yet to get specifications for Covaxin. We do not know its dosage,” said Kakani.

Officials said an entire floor, measuring 5,000 square feet, in Kanjurmarg building is ready to store vaccines. The floor can store up to 1.2 crore vials. Each vial will be of 5 ml and can be used to vaccinate 10 people. If the first batch of vaccines exceeds 10 lakh doses, it will be stored in the Kanjurmarg building. If smaller batches are transported, then the vaccines will directly be stored in the four medical colleges, each having a capacity to store 50,000 doses.