Nashik: 11 dead, 38 injured as bus rams into truck

Eleven people died and 38 were injured when a bus rammed into a truck near Nandur naka in Nashik city early on Saturday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar said, “The accident took place at around 5.20 am. This bus rammed into the truck whose diesel tank exploded and caught fire. Most of the people in the bus were sleeping. We have found 10 dead bodies and the remains of another which is why we presume that 11 people have died so far. Of those injured, two people are in a serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU of a local hospital.”

Talking about the accident, Jayant Naiknaware, the Police Commissioner of Nashik, said: “The bus had left from Yavatmal on Friday at 3:30 pm. At half past five in the morning, it met with the accident. The locals rushed to the spot and saved 2-3 people. Identification of the deceased is underway. The driver of the truck is absconding.”

नाशिक (महाराष्ट्र) येथील रस्ता अपघात हृदय पिळवटून टाकणारा आहे. या भीषण अपघातात ज्यांनी आपला जीव गमावला त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांप्रती मी माझ्या संवेदना व्यक्त करतो आणि जे जखमी आहेत, ते लवकरात लवकर बरे होवो अशी मी प्रार्थना करतो. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2022

Reacting to the accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “This is an unfortunate incident. I am in continuous contact with the officials in Nashik. All the necessary assistance is being provided.”

The Guardian Minister of Nashik, Dada Bhuse, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. “The compensation has been announced by CM Eknath Shinde. I am also reaching to the spot to assess the situation and provide help,” Bhuse said.