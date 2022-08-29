Maharashtra: 2,337 swine flu cases, 98 deaths since January 1 in state

Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases in the last eight months while the number of fatalities has surged to 98 in the state, according to the data provided by the state health department.

Between January 1 and August 28, the maximum number of cases — 770 – has been recorded in Pune, followed by Thane (474), Mumbai (348), Nashik (195) and Kolhapur (159).

Among the 36 districts in state, Pune tops the list in terms of fatality too with 33 deaths. This is followed by Thane (14), Kolhapur (13), Nashik (12), Satara (5), Ahmednagar (5) and Mumbai (3).

With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, the public health department has issued an advisory asking the public to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the infection. The advisory issued on Monday asked the citizens suffering from influenza-like illness to avoid public places and seek medical advice. The citizens have also been advised to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while attending public functions.