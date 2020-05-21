Maharashtra: 2,250 new cases, 65 deaths as state toll reaches 1,390

The day also saw 65 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,390. As many as 41 people died in Mumbai, three in Navi Mumbai as well as two each in Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad. The day also saw 65 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 1,390. As many as 41 people died in Mumbai, three in Navi Mumbai as well as two each in Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad.

Maharashtra recorded 2,250 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 39,297. The state has recorded 20,000 cases in the last 12 days. In contrast, it had taken 58 days to record the first 20,000 infections.



Mumbai recorded 1,372 new cases, reaching an overall count of 24,118. With 41 deaths, its toll now stands at 841. Mumbai’s doubling rate of cases has slowed down to 13 days, improving from last month when it took just six to seven days for the number of cases to double. Despite this, the city is witnessing a daily addition of over 1,200 new cases. On Wednesday, even as 350 people were discharged, Mumbai recorded four times more new cases.

Civic officials said they have reached out to 58.14 lakh houses to conduct survey for fever, cough, cold and breathlessness. This process has found 7,447 people with suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

The BMC is also laying more stress on contact tracing, asking its officials to quarantine 10 high-risk contacts of each infected person. Till now, 52,798 high-risk contacts of infected slum dwellers have been traced. Another screening process through fever clinics in containment zones has identified 18,643 high-risk contacts. Of them, 5,188 were tested, with 683 coming positive.

Civic officials said a drive to screen senior citizens through door-to-door visits has helped them find 1,279 people who had low oxygen saturation levels. The infection causes a drop in oxygen and leads to breathlessness. Those with oxygen levels below 95 have been referred for treatment.

Officials said they estimate that in the next six months, 0.5 per cent of the total population will be infected in Maharashtra. “We will have to wait for the monsoon to see how Covid-19 fares in the presence of other viruses,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidemiologist.

