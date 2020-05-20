Maharashtra: 2,127 fresh cases in state, 76 deaths

In Mumbai, 600 patients were discharged, but for every one bed that gets vacated due to full recovery or death, two new patients are in queue, data of fresh cases showed. (Representational) In Mumbai, 600 patients were discharged, but for every one bed that gets vacated due to full recovery or death, two new patients are in queue, data of fresh cases showed. (Representational)

At least 76 more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the toll across Maharashtra to 1,325. This is the highest single-day spike in deaths the state has witnessed so far.

Across Maharashtra 2,127 new cases were recorded, with 1,411 in Mumbai alone. The state count of infections has risen to 37,136 with 1,325 deaths. The total number of cases in Mumbai stand at 22,746 with 800 deaths.

The state on Tuesday also recorded the highest number of discharges from hospitals in a day with 1,202 people recovering fully and going home. In Mumbai, 600 patients were discharged, but for every one bed that gets vacated due to full recovery or death, two new patients are in queue, data of fresh cases showed.

Of the 76 people who succumbed to Covid-19, 32 died in the last 24 hours. Among them, 22 were from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, two from Akola and one each in Buldhana, Dhule, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune. While Mumbai’s total toll has touched 800, Thane has witnessed a sudden jump to 33 deaths. Pune accounts for 207 deaths, Malegaon 34 and Navi Mumbai 24.

Districts like Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Latur and Parbhani have reported less than five cases. As on Tuesday, there are 26,164 active cases across the state.

State Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said the doubling rate — days taken for the number of cases to double — is expected to improve slowly to 14 days for Mumbai. “We have enough beds for active Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows that from 1,960 beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals for severely ill patients, Mumbai has expanded to 3,657 beds in just public sector hospitals. Private hospitals currently contribute another 1,400 beds. There are 38 hospitals admitting critically ill Covid-19 patients as of now.

For moderately ill patients, there are 1,100 beds across 19 hospitals. “We will have 10,000 beds by May end for severely and moderately ill patients,” a BMC official said. The intensive care unit strength is also set to rise from 535 to 1,000 beds in the coming days, the official added.

In Mumbai, asymptomatic patients have started observing home isolation if they have access to a separate toilet. “We want to appeal to the people to not panic, not stigmatise Covid-19 patients. Many people are recovering fast,” said Tope. He added that the state task force on Covid-19 will study Ayush ministry guidelines to draft a protocol for boosting immunity using homeopathy and Ayurvedic medicines.

