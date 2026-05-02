Maharashtra 2029 polls: Sanjay Shirsat says BJP, Sena free to fight separately, breaks silence on ‘Saamana’ claims

Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said every political party has the right to strengthen its organisation and prepare for elections,

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat of the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sena can contest the 2029 elections independently, responding to claims in the Saamana that the BJP is preparing to go solo.

The remarks come amid the current ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, which includes the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena, even as speculation grows over the future of the coalition beyond the next election cycle.

Responding to the Saamana editorial, Shirsat said every political party has the right to strengthen its organisation and prepare for elections, and there is no binding political arrangement that prevents allies from contesting separately.