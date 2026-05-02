Maharashtra 2029 polls: Sanjay Shirsat says BJP, Sena free to fight separately, breaks silence on ‘Saamana’ claims

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat of the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sena can contest the 2029 elections independently, responding to claims in the Saamana that the BJP is preparing to go solo.
The remarks come amid the current ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, which includes the BJP and the Shinde-led Sena, even as speculation grows over the future of the coalition beyond the next election cycle.
Responding to the Saamana editorial, Shirsat said every political party has the right to strengthen its organisation and prepare for elections, and there is no binding political arrangement that prevents allies from contesting separately.
“Can the BJP contest the 2029 polls on its own? Yes, it can — and the same applies to the Sena. No agreement or bond in politics stops parties from going solo. In the past, we have seen the Sena and the BJP part ways and fight elections independently even over a single seat,” he said.
Saamana, which reflects the position of the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT), had claimed that the BJP is gearing up to contest future elections on its own strength, arguing that the party has expanded to a point where accommodating allies has become difficult. It suggested that the BJP’s political strategy is increasingly focused on consolidating power independently.
In a sharp assessment of the current alliance dynamics, the editorial alleged that the BJP is looking to sideline both Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s NCP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena at an opportune time.
It further claimed that efforts are underway to absorb Ajit Pawar’s NCP into the BJP fold and hinted that even legislators from the Shinde-led Sena could eventually shift towards the BJP, potentially altering the current political equations.
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Taking a swipe at the ruling alliance, the editorial described the situation as indicative of a “declining political culture”, alleging that leaders are prioritising political realignments over governance, while key issues concerning farmers, persons with disabilities, and widows remain unaddressed.
However, there was no immediate response from the BJP to the claims made in the editorial.
The BJP and the undivided Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray before they split in 2022, have a history of both alliance and rivalry. They had contested elections together as well as separately in the past, including over seat-sharing disagreements.
Shirsat’s remarks underscore the fluid nature of political alliances in the state and signal that parties within the ruling coalition are keeping their options open as the 2029 elections approach, said a political observer.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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