Mumbai: 20-year-old molested, robbed by ragpicker on local train

A 20-year-old woman was stalked, beaten, molested and robbed by a ragpicker in the ladies compartment of a Mumbai local train while it was moving between Marine Lines and Churchgate railway station in Maharashtra Monday.

The molester identified as Pappu Gupta alias Yadav, 35, was handed over to the police by commuters.

According to the police, the ragpicker manhandled the woman when she refused to give him her purse and mobile as the train was approaching its final destination at Churchgate. He pulled her hair and bit her on the nose and upper lip.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm when the victim boarded the second class ladies compartment of a slow local train from Prabhadevi (earlier known as Elphinstone station) station to go to Churchgate railway station, police said.

She was unaware that Gupta was sitting in the same compartment. The ragpicker had boarded the train at Goregaon station and got into the ladies compartment at Santacruz and managed to travel for around 30 minutes all the way till Marine Lines without being caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or Government Railway Police (GRP).

As the train reached Charni road with one more station left for Churchgate, there were only two women, including the victim, in the compartment. The other woman was travelling with her children, said a Churchgate GRP officer.

Taking advantage of the situation, Gupta went and sat close to the victim after the train passed Charni road. As the woman felt uncomfortable, she got up and stood near the door. Gupta tried to strike a conversation with her and waited for the train to pass Marine Lines. Soon after the train passed the second last station, Gupta suddenly went up to the victim and started to snatch her purse and phone, police said.

When she blocked his attempts, the ragpicker pulled her hair and bit her on the nose and upper lip. The woman then banged his head on the iron rod at the door. Seeing them fight, the other woman in the compartment pulled the chain to stop the train.

Gupta managed to overpower her, snatched her purse and mobile and jumped on the railway tracks. Hearing the woman’s cry for help, other commuters jumped on the tracks and nabbed Gupta and handed him over to police.

“Gupta is a homeless man who stays on the road in Goregaon. He is a ragpicker, and people known to him said he is a short-tempered man who gets angry if someone comments on his attire,” said the officer.

“Gupta has been booked for molestation, assault and robbery. We got his custody from a magistrate court on Tuesday and will be produced before a court again on Wednesday,” said Vijay Tayade, senior inspector of Churchgate GRP.

The police said they are checking if Gupta has criminal antecedents.