Maharashtra: 20 ministers’ residences opposite Mantralaya named after state forts

The 20 official residences of ministers opposite Mantralaya, the state secretariat, were named after the forts of Maharashtra on Thursday. The public works department has issued an order in this regard in last month.

Official said that several memorandums were received by the government on naming ministerial bungalows after the forts. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked the administration in October 2020 to take appropriate action. After seeking a report, it has been decided that names of forts would be used for these bungalows,” said an official.

Some of these 20 bungalows were called A-3, A-4, B-1, B-2, C-7 and C-8 till now. Now, these are to be called Shivgad, Rajgad, Sinhgad, Ratnasindhu, Jaigad and Vishalgad, respectively.

“From today, the official residences of ministers in front of the Mantralaya will be known by the names of forts. My demand has accepted. My official residence B-2 has now become Ratnasindhu,” said Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister.