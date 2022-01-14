scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: 20 ministers’ residences opposite Mantralaya named after state forts

Official said that several memorandums were received by the government on naming ministerial bungalows after the forts.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 14, 2022 12:35:07 am
Maharashtra Mantralaya, Maharashtra Mantralay, woman jumps from Mantralay building, woman jumps from Maharashtra Mantralay, Mumbai news, city news, Indian ExpressSome of these 20 bungalows were called A-3, A-4, B-1, B-2, C-7 and C-8 till now. Now, these are to be called Shivgad, Rajgad, Sinhgad, Ratnasindhu, Jaigad and Vishalgad, respectively.

The 20 official residences of ministers opposite Mantralaya, the state secretariat, were named after the forts of Maharashtra on Thursday. The public works department has issued an order in this regard in last month.

Official said that several memorandums were received by the government on naming ministerial bungalows after the forts. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked the administration in October 2020 to take appropriate action. After seeking a report, it has been decided that names of forts would be used for these bungalows,” said an official.

Some of these 20 bungalows were called A-3, A-4, B-1, B-2, C-7 and C-8 till now. Now, these are to be called Shivgad, Rajgad, Sinhgad, Ratnasindhu, Jaigad and Vishalgad, respectively.

More from Mumbai

“From today, the official residences of ministers in front of the Mantralaya will be known by the names of forts. My demand has accepted. My official residence B-2 has now become Ratnasindhu,” said Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement