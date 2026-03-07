Maharashtra: 2 GST officials, private agent arrested for Rs 20-lakh bribe in Nashik

During subsequent interrogation, the names of Page and Donde allegedly surfaced in the case.

The Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three persons, including two state GST officials, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh in Nashik.

The accused have been identified as Somnath Dattu Page (47), a deputy commissioner, and Machhindra Vitthal Donde (55), an assistant commissioner in the State Tax (GST) office in the Nashik division. The third accused, Amit Hiraman Jadhav (36), is a private individual who allegedly acted as an intermediary.

According to ACB officials, the arrests were made after a trap was laid based on a complaint filed by a businessman who was allegedly asked to pay a bribe to expedite and settle a GST investigation against his firm.