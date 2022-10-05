scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Maharashtra: 2 clean-up marshals held for ‘snatching’ diamonds, gold worth Rs 10 lakh

The complainant, a resident of Nalasopara, said in the FIR that he works at a jewellery company in Kandivali (east) and he deals with the transportation of gold and diamonds.

The accused — identified as Rahul Gavhane (37) and Ashish Gupta (30) — residents of Sanskar society in Kandivali (east) and Kranti Nagar Kandivali (east), respectively, were allegedly involved in a similar crime earlier.

THE SAMTA Nagar Police has arrested two clean-up marshals for allegedly stealing a bag containing gold and diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh from a 52-year-old jewellery carrier on Rajguru bridge in Kandivali (east).

The accused — identified as Rahul Gavhane (37) and Ashish Gupta (30) — residents of Sanskar society in Kandivali (east) and Kranti Nagar Kandivali (east), respectively, were allegedly involved in a similar crime earlier, an FIR of which was registered at the Kasturba Marg police station, said officials on Tuesday, adding that both of them worked as clean-up marshals.

The complainant, a resident of Nalasopara, said in the FIR that he works at a jewellery company in Kandivali (east) and he deals with the transportation of gold and diamonds. Around 2.30 pm on September 27 this year, when the complainant was on duty and walking from Kandivali (west) to Kandivali (east) with gold and diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh two men posing as police personnel stopped him and asked him to open his bag, as part of a random security check, to see whether he was carrying drugs in it.

The duo then asked the 52-year-old victim to show bills of the jewellery, which the latter mentioned was in the bag itself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopperPremium
After LCH induction, focus on indigenous medium-lift chopper
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
More from Mumbai

The two men started walking with the bag and asked the complainant to follow them, saying that a “senior” officer in a van below Rajguru bridge will check the bills. On the way, the duo suddenly sat on a motorbike and fled the spot even before the complainant could note down the registration number of the vehicle, said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:11:37 am
Next Story

Man held in Haryana for attack on Mumbai stockbroker last month

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement