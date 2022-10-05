Maharashtra: 2 clean-up marshals held for ‘snatching’ diamonds, gold worth Rs 10 lakh

THE SAMTA Nagar Police has arrested two clean-up marshals for allegedly stealing a bag containing gold and diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh from a 52-year-old jewellery carrier on Rajguru bridge in Kandivali (east).

The accused — identified as Rahul Gavhane (37) and Ashish Gupta (30) — residents of Sanskar society in Kandivali (east) and Kranti Nagar Kandivali (east), respectively, were allegedly involved in a similar crime earlier, an FIR of which was registered at the Kasturba Marg police station, said officials on Tuesday, adding that both of them worked as clean-up marshals.

The complainant, a resident of Nalasopara, said in the FIR that he works at a jewellery company in Kandivali (east) and he deals with the transportation of gold and diamonds. Around 2.30 pm on September 27 this year, when the complainant was on duty and walking from Kandivali (west) to Kandivali (east) with gold and diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh two men posing as police personnel stopped him and asked him to open his bag, as part of a random security check, to see whether he was carrying drugs in it.

The duo then asked the 52-year-old victim to show bills of the jewellery, which the latter mentioned was in the bag itself.

The two men started walking with the bag and asked the complainant to follow them, saying that a “senior” officer in a van below Rajguru bridge will check the bills. On the way, the duo suddenly sat on a motorbike and fled the spot even before the complainant could note down the registration number of the vehicle, said police.