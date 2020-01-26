Maharashtra: 1986 and 1987-batch officers in reckoning to lead state police

After Jaiswal, Sanjay Pandey, a 1986-batch officer who is currently heading Home Guards, is the senior most in the state cadre. Pandey has occupied non-executive positions in the last few tenures and was perceived to be sidelined by previous governments. After Jaiswal, Sanjay Pandey, a 1986-batch officer who is currently heading Home Guards, is the senior most in the state cadre. Pandey has occupied non-executive positions in the last few tenures and was perceived to be sidelined by previous governments.

With Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal reportedly the front runner for the post of Delhi Police Commissioner after incumbent Amulya Patnaik retires January end, officers of 1986 and 1987 batches of the Maharashtra cadre IPS officers are now in the reckoning to lead the state police. Many of them are officers who have been in side postings over the past few years.

After Jaiswal, Sanjay Pandey, a 1986-batch officer who is currently heading Home Guards, is the senior most in the state cadre. Pandey has occupied non-executive positions in the last few tenures and was perceived to be sidelined by previous governments.

The 1987-batch Maharashtra cadre officers include the current Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve who retires in February end, Bipin Bihari, SN Pandey, D Kanakrathnam and Hemant Nagrale.

Were Jaiswal to continue as Maharashtra DGP until the end of his term in September 2022, some of these officers would have retired by then and would be out of the reckoning, an officer said.

“Now with indications that Jaiswal may move to Delhi, officers of the 1986 and 1987 batches will be considered for the post. The MHA will decide on a panel of three officers following which the government will decide the DGP,” a home department official said.

By February end, the state government will also start looking for a new Mumbai police commissioner after incumbent Sanjay Barve’s retires February end.

