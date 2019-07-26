Maharashtra: 1,917 H1N1 cases in state in six months, 192 deaths

Maharashtra has recorded a significant 1,917 H1N1 cases of which 192 people have died due to the infectious disease in last six months. In at least 68 per cent cases, the treatment was initiated within three to five days after the first symptoms appeared in patients.

“The state government has issued an advisory to all medical practitioners, hospitals and district officials to start H1N1 treatment without waiting for laboratory results or confirmed diagnosis. The treatment must begin as soon as doctors identify H1N1 symptoms,” said state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

Medical records of 192 H1N1 deaths show 82 per cent deaths occurred in private hospitals. H1N1 cases, although declining, have remained significantly high in Maharashtra over the last few years. In 2017, there were 6,144 cases and 778 deaths and in 2018 there were 2,594 cases and 462 deaths. Of the 1,917 cases recorded in 2019, 192 people have died.

On Thursday, State Health Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a video call with all district collectors and health officers to assess the steps taken to control monsoon-related diseases. State officials said the delay in treatment has been a major factor in fatality. “We have noticed that very few minors and senior citizens have succumbed to H1N1.

It is mostly young people who are getting infected. At least 40 per cent cases have delay in initiation of treatment,” said state epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate.