Maharashtra: 190 office-bearers of MPCC announced

The AICC on Thursday released a list of 190 office bearers of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

The AICC has appointed Pradnya Satav, wife of late AICC general secretary Rajiv Satav, and made her a vice-president. Amarjit Manhas, who worked as treasurer of Mumbai Congress, is now the treasurer of the state Congress. He was a close aide of late minister Gurudas Kamat. MLA Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, is now a general secretary.

The disciplinary action committee is now headed by former CM Prithviraj Chavan

There are 18 vice-presidents, 65 general secretaries and 104 secretaries. The committee has representation from 48 communities and the average age of members is 52, with the oldest being over 70 and youngest 30. This is the first time two transgenders have been given representation, said MPCC chief spokesperson Sachin Sawant

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole held a meeting of all defeated candidates of the Congress in 2019 Assembly polls. He said that 14 to 15 candidates lost with a slender margin and all must work hard to win the next polls.