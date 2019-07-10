Maharashtra: 19-year-old girl stabbed

A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a youth in broad daylight near a bus stand in Amravati on Tuesday.

Advertising

Police claimed that the youth, Tushar Maskare (20) used to stalk the girl, Arpita Thakre.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Arpita, a first year student of Bharatiya Mahavidyalaya, was walking to Rajapeth bus stand to board a bus to go to her tuition class, she was accosted by Tushar, who stabbed her with a knife. Arpita’s friend tried to intervene but the man attacked her too before running away from the spot. A crowd meanwhile gave chase and caught him. They thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The two girls were rushed to hospital, where Arpita died.

Incidentally, Arpita’s family had approached the Badnera police a few months ago. Police had warned Tushar and let him off after he promised to mend his ways.