Maharashtra: 19 cops injured in fight between steel factory workers

Nineteen policemen were injured and 12 of their vehicles damaged when they tried to control an attack on employees of a steel company by more than 100 members of a labour union in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The Boisar police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, have arrested as many as 27 people for rioting, assaulting police and attempted murder, among other charges.

According to the police, the incident took place Saturday evening at a steel factory’s premises located in an industrial area in Boisar town of Palghar district.

The police said a conflict has been going on between two unions of the factory and one of the unions had given a stop work notice to the company. However, the other union wanted to continue work.

On Saturday, at least 100 members of one of the unions entered the factory and allegedly started assaulting some employees and officials and also ransacked the premises, the police said.

When the police force was called, the union members started pelting stones and rods at the police and factory workers.

“Nineteen policemen were injured and window panes of 12 police jeeps were damaged by the mob,” said a police officer, adding that heavy security has been deployed in the premises. “The situation is tense but under control,” said a police officer.