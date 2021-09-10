Maharashtra: 180 deputy SP and SP rank officers transferred

The delayed transfers of over 180 deputy SP and Superintendent rank officers in Maharashtra were finally carried out on Thursday. Two DCP’s of the Mumbai Police against whom FIRs were registered have been shunted out of the city.

DCP Rashmi Karandikar, who was investigating the sensitive ‘data leak’ case that has been challenged by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the High Court, was moved out as DCP Cyber.

As per the transfer list, DCP Akbar Pathan against whom an extortion case was registered by the Mumbai Police recently was moved out of Mumbai to Nashik where he is posted with the Protection of Civil Rights, considered to be a side posting.

DCP Manere, who was named in an FIR in connection with an extortion case linked to IPS officer Param Bir Singh, was also transferred to Nagpur on Excise duty.

In Mumbai city, DCP (zone I) Shashi Meena was moved to the State Reserve Police Force.