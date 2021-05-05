Maharashtra: 18-44 group can choose vaccine while registering for slot

With the arrival of fresh stock, the state will be able to increase its daily vaccination numbers to 30,000-40,000 in the 18-44 year age pool.

People in the age group of 18-44 years can choose between Covishield and Covaxin while registering for vaccination slot on the CoWIN portal.

Maharashtra on Tuesday received 4.71 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech for the next phase of immunisation of people aged less than 45 years.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state has vaccinated over a lakh of people in the 18-44 age group since May 1. “An empowered committee will decide on how to prioritise vaccination in the 18-44 age group. We may give preference to those aged between 35 and 44 years. Until the committee gives recommendations, people must not crowd vaccination centres and pre-register for vaccination before visiting one,” Tope said.

Maharashtra has placed a purchase order of 18.5 lakh vaccine doses with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for this month for people in the 18-44 age bracket. Of that, the state has got over 7 lakh doses. Districts will increase the total number of vaccination centres from five in each to 15-20 from Wednesday to improve accessibility. When a person tries to register, the name of vaccine will be displayed alongside each centre.

“For now, we are keeping separate centres for Covaxin and Covishield. But as we keep increasing centres, soon both vaccines will be available in one centre,” said Dr Balaji Shinde, district health officer in Nanded, adding that people can opt for centres based on which vaccine they want.

Meanwhile, for health workers, frontline workers and those aged above 45 years, the Centre has distributed 9 lakh doses to the state. The daily vaccination numbers for this pool have dipped from 3-4 lakh to 40,000-80,000 in the last few days due to vaccine shortage.

Tope said the state has the capacity to do 8 lakh vaccinations a day and has repeatedly urged the Centre to increase allocation. “Yesterday we had only 20,000-30,000 doses left for those aged above 45 years. We have vaccinated nearly 50 per cent of the population over 45 years with the first dose and 50 per cent population is left. We plan to cover this population rapidly because they continue to remain at high risk,” Tope said.

The minister added that the state is waiting for Sputnik vaccine’s rates to be made public. “We are in talks with the manufacturer. Once the rate is finalised, an order will be placed,” he said.