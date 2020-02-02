Maharashtra: 15 test negative, 38 under surveillance for suspected coronavirus

Passengers being screened for coronavirus at Agartala airport. (Representational image) Passengers being screened for coronavirus at Agartala airport. (Representational image)

Fifteen people have tested negative for novel coronavirus strain in Maharashtra while at least 38 people, all with a history of travel to China, have been put under surveillance for suspected symptoms, health officials said Saturday.

The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far. At least 259 people have succumbed to it till February 1 and 11,944 infected.

On Saturday, data from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport showed 4,128 passengers from China had been screened using thermal scanners after they landed in Mumbai. Of them, till now, 15 have been admitted to quarantine wards in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nanded in the last fortnight.

All 15 showed signs of cold, fever and cough but were tested negative for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, three persons were discharged Saturday from Kasturba hospital in Mumbai after a second confirmatory test for the virus came negative, five others were discharged from Pune’s Naidu hospital and one each discharged from government medical college in Nagpur and Nanded.

Officials said two foreigners, admitted at Kasturba hospital, continue to remain under isolation. “They will be discharged soon,” state epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App