Mumbai: 15 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 43

Dharavi on Sunday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 43 in 12 days since the first case was reported from the area on April 1.

Of the 15, nine persons were already in quarantine at a BMC facility, as they were high-risk contacts of patients found in three slum pockets of Dharavi. While four other cases were reported from a new slum pocket, which had not seen any COVID-19 case earlier, two persons have tested posotive from a housing society in the area.

The 15 new patients – 13 men and two men – are between 18 and 66 years of age. With the new cases, there are now 13 containment zones in Dharavi.

The first person to be infected from Dharavi was a 56-year-old garment shopowner, who had hosted Tablighi Jamaat members in his flat at his housing complex. He had tested positive and died on April 1. Fearing community transmission in the city’s largest slum, the BMC has started organising health camps in various areas and appealed to private doctors for help.

The civic body has started screening around 7 lakh residents of the area, which is expected to be completed in next two weeks. Since Saturday, BMC has screened 7,135 people in Dharavi, of which 82 were referred for testing. Swabs for 40 have been collected.

Dharavi has around 225 public or community toilets, which are being disinfected daily. For this, a special treatment solution and machine has been imported from New Zealand.

Till April 10, G/North ward (Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim) has traced 338 high-risk contacts and 1,215 low-risk contacts and mapped 21 containment zones.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man tested positive in Dadar on Sunday. Both the residences of the patients have been sealed. With this, Dadar has witnessed 13 cases.

