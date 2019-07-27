Maharashtra: 140 co-op banks set to adopt AI-powered cyber security scheme

ABOUT 140 co-operative banks in the state are set to adopt an artificial intelligence-powered cyber security programme. With the Maharashtra State Co-operative Banks’ Association (MSCBA) tying up with cyber security company Sequretek, all 400-odd member co-operative banks will eventually avail the RBI guidelines-compliant system.

The programme was inaugurated on Friday by Ravindra Chavan, Minister of State for Information Technology, Ports, Medical Education, Consumer Protection, Food and Civil Supplies, along with board members of the MSCBA and representatives of over 100 co-operative banks, including some from remote parts of the state. “In recent years, there have been several cyber attacks on cooperative banks, and a sizeable amount of money has been lost. In addition, the RBI has issued guidelines on cyber security,” Pankit Desai, co-founder of Sequretek, told The Indian Express.

Joining hands with the MSCBA was key because the smaller and more remote co-operative banks would simply not have the wherewithal to undertake to implement such systems. Language barriers and infrastructural viability would also be a problem, especially for the nearly 200 co-operative banks in the state that have fewer than 10 branches.

As a pilot programe began with three banks — Chembur Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Vysya Sahakari Bank and Ambernath Jai Hind Cooperative Bank — stakeholders realised there were threats that even small banks faced. On Friday, over 100 banks participated in the launch event with about 140 showing interest in adopting the cyber security systems in the first phase. “Sequretek and MSCBA will work jointly to train over 1,000 bank professionals in cyber security to manage threats on sites within the member banks, as well as build a cyber aware community,” Desai said.

Swati Pande, CEO of MSCBA, said the member banks have been for some time now aware of the potential impact of cyber security threats.