Maharashtra: 1,230 fresh cases, 36 deaths in state

Maharashtra recorded 1,230 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total count to 23,401. In last 10 days, the state recorded close to 12,000 new cases. The state’s doubling rate remains constant at 10 days.

Mumbai with 14,521 cases accounts for 62 per cent of the state total. The city recorded 782 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

At least 36 people died due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra. The death toll has now reached 868. In Mumbai, 21 people died due to coronavirus, including a Uttar Pradesh resident, taking the death toll to 528 in the city. Five others died in Solapur due to the viral infection, three in Pune, two in Thane, and one each in Amravati, Aurangabad, Nanded and Ratnagiri.

Of the 36 people who passed away due to coronavirus, at least three were aged less than 40 years. Seventeen others were senior citizens. Most suffered from diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease that further complicated their health condition.

The state government has screened 53.17 lakh people so far for Covid-19 symptoms. The recovery rate in the state stands at 20 per cent with over 4,000 discharged till now. Of them over 3,000 are from Mumbai.

On Monday at least 567 people with suspected Covid-19 symptoms were admitted in various centres in Mumbai, and 106 were discharged after recovery.

