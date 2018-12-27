Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl found hanging in tribal school

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl was found hanging in a room at an Adivasi ashramshala (tribal school) in Shahpur on Tuesday night, said police.

Advertising

An officer privy to the investigation said, “The headmaster of the ashramshala, Ramesh Tikte, informed us about the incident. The girl was missing during the post-dinner roll call. When the teachers started looking for her, she was found hanging from a beam on the ceiling.” The girl had allegedly used her own dupatta to hang herself.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the ashramshala, Vijaya Nirpute, allegedly took the body of the girl to the hospital for post-mortem without informing the police or the girl’s guardians, police said. “We were informed by the hospital about the minor. We are investigating why this happened. We are also waiting for the post-mortem report,” the officer said.