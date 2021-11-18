Maharashtra: 119 arrested for Malegaon, Nanded violence

The Nashik rural police and Nanded district police till Wednesday night arrested 119 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in Malegaon and Nanded on last Friday. Unlike the one in Amravati city, the violence in Nanded and Malegaon subsided within hours.

The alleged recent communal attacks against Muslims in Tripura were the trigger for the protests in various parts of Maharashtra which turned violent last week.

In Nanded, four FIRs have been registered at different police stations against the alleged organisers as well as the rioters and 67 people have been arrested. “About 11 members of the Muslim community suffered injuries while they were trying to help us to stop the violent mob from their own community. Like us they did not have protective gear and suffered injuries in stone pelting,” a police officer from Nanded police told the Indian Express.

“Eight policemen were injured in stone-pelting,” said Nisar Tamboli, deputy inspector general of police, Nanded range. The rioters damaged four vehicles by pelting stones and burned one scooter. The mob damaged the glasses of five to six police vehicles by pelting stones. The total estimated loss is Rs 2 lakh for private property and Rs 1 lakh for police property. Three members of Raza Academy are untraceable, said the police.

Meanwhile, Nashik rural police lodged five FIRs in connection with the violence that took place in Malegaon on Friday and arrested 52 people from the minority community, confirmed Sachin Patil, superintendent of Nashik rural police.



Three police officers and seven men suffered injuries in stone-pelting in Malegaon. The mob broke glasses of Sahara hospital and damaged glasses of five to six shops and one vehicle. A murder attempt was made on a man working as a police mitra from the Muslim community as he tried to stop the mob. The victim suffered a fracture in his leg and has registered a case of murder attempt. At Malegaon too, accused from Raza Academy are untraceable, said the police.