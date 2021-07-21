Maharashtra: 11 arrested, 14 cases registered across state for illegal sale of abortion kits

During enquiry, the FDA officials received information that a few retail chemists were involved in selling abortion kits at exorbitant prices, procuring the kits without bills and storing them on unlicensed premises.

The state Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which conducted a slew of raids across Maharashtra between June 26 and July 9, has registered 14 cases and arrested 11 persons for suspected illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits.

An FDA press note said that considering the possibility of misuse of the abortion drug, FDA conducted surprise inspection on the premises of agents, wholesalers, retailers, and hospitals to probe their possible involvement in the racket. As many as 384 firms were inspected, the note added.

Decoy customers were sent to specific retails shops from where chemists were caught red-handed while selling the kits at exorbitant prices without bill and prescription. In Mumbai, FIR was registered against a doctor at a hospital after it refused to submit information on usage of MTP kits.

Cases have been registered in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Amravati Divisions across the state and 11 accused arrested so far, officials said. Drugs worth Rs 47,378 have been seized, they said, adding further investigation in the case is being carried out by the police.

As many as 42 notices have been issued to wholesalers and retailer chemists in cases where serious violations were found during inspection, officials said.

DR Gahane, joint commissioner of FDA, has directed all wholesalers and retailers to purchase the MTP kits only from licensed dealer and sell them only after a doctor’s prescription. FDA has also appealed to the public not to buy and use abortion kits without consulting a doctor as it could lead to serious health consequences.