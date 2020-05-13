Maharashtra: 1,026 new coronavirus cases, over 5,000 fully recover

Mumbai, with 426 more people testing positive, reached 14,947 cases on Tuesday. Of the 53 people who succumbed, 29 were men and 24 women. (Representational) Mumbai, with 426 more people testing positive, reached 14,947 cases on Tuesday. Of the 53 people who succumbed, 29 were men and 24 women. (Representational)

Maharashtra witnessed 50 Covid-19 deaths in a single day for the second time this week, with Tuesday recording 53 deaths. With this, at least 921 people have succummed to the virus so far across the state. Mumbai accounted for 28 deaths on Tuesday, its highest single-day toll until now.

At least 1,026 new cases were recorded in Maharashtra, taking its overall count to 24,427. The state, which had recorded its first case on March 9, continues to account for one-third of the country’s Covid-19 burden.

Mumbai, with 426 more people testing positive, reached 14,947 cases on Tuesday. Of the 53 people who succumbed, 29 were men and 24 women.

Apart from 28 deaths in Mumbai, Pune and Panvel each recorded six deaths, Jalgaon five, Solapur three, Thane two and one each in Raigad, Aurangabad and Akola. Of those who died, at least 35 had diabetes, hypertension, heart problem or lung ailment.

With change in policy, state health officials believe patients with mild or moderate symptoms will be discharged from facilities faster. As per the new policy, a patient can be discharged after 10 days without a test if they have no symptoms for the last three days. A test is only required for patients who have severe symptoms of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, 339 patients were discharged. The count of Covid-9 infected people who have fully recovered stands at 5,125, about 20.9 per cent of total patient pool. The state’s average is still lower than the national average, which exceeds 25 per cent.

While 2.81 people lakh remain under home quarantine, 15,627 are in institutional quarantine like hotels, schools, hostel, guesthouses, lodges, sports complexes, governments institutions and community and event halls across the state.

