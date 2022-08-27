Maharashtra: 1,000 people adopt TB patients, state tops list with 30% adoptions

In a first-of-its kind initiative, over 1,000 Indians have adopted nearly 7,000 patients suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) in India to provide vocational, diagnostic and nutritional support for faster recovery. Maharashtra tops the chart with the most number of adoptions across the country.

Under the TB elimination programme, the Centre has initiated a new voluntary programme – Ni-kshay Mitra – that calls for people to adopt TB patients and take care of their nutritional diet. Although it is officially yet to be launched across the nation, the registration of keen benefactors had started from the last week of July on the portal of Ni-kshay Mitra.

Data collected by The Indian Express shows that as of August 24, 1,125 individuals and NGOs, among others, have registered online and adopted 6,975 TB patients in India. Among them, 30 per cent of the adoptions have been recorded in Maharashtra – the highest in India.

In all, 345 people have adopted 2,597 TB patients in the state. Pune has reported the most number of adoptions, followed by Mumbai.

This is followed by Uttar Pradesh, where 330 people have adopted 2,064. Gujarat bags the third position where 185 people have adopted 1,355 patients, followed by Rajasthan, where 179 people have adopted 114 patients. Haryana has recorded 23 adoptions.

“Maharashtra has been at the forefront in this. In the state, 88 people have registered online in Pune for adoption, the highest among the 36 districts. This is followed by Mumbai with 30 online registrations,” said Dr Ramji Adkekar, TB officer of Maharashtra.

As per rules, other than individuals, NGO, institutions and political parties can also adopt TB patients. The benefactors would have to log in to the portal, provide their details along with names, phone number and address. Then they can select the area they want to support in the state, district and block-level. They can also choose to adopt multiple TB patients.

Adkekar said, “Firstly, we seek details from the TB patients who are in need of vocational, diagnostic and nutritional support. Then, once a benefactor registers, the TB district or block officials get in touch with them. With the written permission from TB patients, we share their details with the benefactors within their close proximity.”

As no middlemen are involved, the benefactors are directly responsible for assisting the TB patients and providing their monthly ration.

Dr Rakesh Vaidya, state TB officer of Gujarat, said, “Most benefactors are showing interest to provide nutritional support. So, our officials brief them about the type of diet that the TB patients are required to follow. Accordingly, they supply the raw ration like nutrition kits that include different items like soyabean, dal, makni and nuts, among others.”

“Also, they are like the local guardians,” he added. In the state, 85,105 people are undergoing TB treatment. Officials said it would take two to three months to gauge the efficiency of the programme.

As per the India TB Report of 2022, TB cases in India had increased by 19 per cent in 2021, compared to the previous year.

Along with medical treatment, nutrition plays the most important role in the faster recovery of TB patients. “The Union government provides Rs 500 to each patient for nutrition but the amount is inadequate. In fact, in some cases, the patients don’t even get the money to buy food. So, to eliminate TB by 2025, the government needs to focus on nutritional supply,” said Ganesh Acharya, TB survivor and TB-HIV activist.