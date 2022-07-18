scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Maharashtra: 1 dead in clash between 2 groups in Dhule, 5 arrested

A police official said the two groups clashed after a minor girl was reportedly molested in the area.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 18, 2022 3:33:31 pm
mumbai crime, mumbai murder, indian expressFive people have been arrested on charges of murder, the Mumbai police said. (Representational File Photo)

One person died and another person got seriously injured during a clash between two groups in a village under Dhule district Sunday. Following the incident, five people have been arrested on charges of murder, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Munaf Gaffar Maniyaar. The injured person has been admitted to hospital.

Superintendent of police (Dhule) Pravin Kumar Patil said: “Five people have been arrested for the murder. The law and order situation is under control and adequate police force has been deployed in the area.”

