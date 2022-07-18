Maharashtra: 1 dead in clash between 2 groups in Dhule, 5 arrested

One person died and another person got seriously injured during a clash between two groups in a village under Dhule district Sunday. Following the incident, five people have been arrested on charges of murder, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Munaf Gaffar Maniyaar. The injured person has been admitted to hospital.

A police official said the two groups clashed after a minor girl was reportedly molested in the area.

Superintendent of police (Dhule) Pravin Kumar Patil said: “Five people have been arrested for the murder. The law and order situation is under control and adequate police force has been deployed in the area.”