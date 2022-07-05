IMD issues heavy rain alert in Maharashtra, Chief Minister asks officials to ensure no loss of life

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra for the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.

Mumbai and some of its neighbouring districts witnessed heavy rainfall and flooding on Tuesday morning. The IMD also issued an ‘orange alert’ for south Konkan region and Goa and a ‘yellow alert’ for north Konkan, north central and south central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

The Marathwada region is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds at a speed of 40-50 kmph, the IMD said.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a statement said CM Shinde is in touch with collectors of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been asked to remain alert. “The situation in Mumbai is also being closely monitored,” it said.

The statement also noted that Kundalika river in Raigad has crossed the danger mark. The water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Gadhi rivers was a little less than the danger mark, it said.

In view of the increasing rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava. Guardian secretaries have been asked to reach their districts and monitor the situation,” the statement said.

Officials from the water resource department have been asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions in view of the heavy rains, it said. People, especially in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur, where the rainfall intensity is more, should be alerted about floods in advance, the statement said.