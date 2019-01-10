Maharahstra: Woman arrested for sexual abuse of friend’s 11-year-old son

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually abusing her friend’s 11-year old son. The friend, who is separated from her husband, approached the court on Tuesday claiming that her 45-year-old friend has been falsely implicated by her estranged husband. Special Judge MH More directed the investigating officer to record the boy’s statement to determine whether the complaint has resulted out of domestic discord between his parents. The woman, who was arrested on January 6, will be in police custody till Thursday.

The complainant is a 41-year-old gym trainer who got married in 2004. He and his wife have three children, including the 11-year old boy, and twins aged seven. The man told the police that he came to know of his wife’s extra-marital affair and they separated in March 2016. His wife and children started living with her mother.

The complainant claimed that when he tried to meet his children, his wife objected. Eventually, he stopped visiting them. He told the police that when his 11-year-old son visited him in October 2016, he fell ill and extended the stay. This angered the mother who did not allow the son to enter the house. The boy had been living with his father since, said the complainant.

The complainant told the police that when his son tried to meet his siblings a few times in 2016, his wife’s friend, the 45-year-old accused woman, did not allow him to enter the house and abused him sexually. The accused woman also threatened to harm the boy’s siblings if he told anyone about the abuse, said the complainant.

Based on this, a complaint under the POCSO Act and other IPC sections were filed at the police station against the woman.

On Tuesday, during the woman’s second remand hearing, the boy’s mother told the court that the case was false and had been lodged at her husband’s behest. The police told the court that the probe is still underway, including investigation of the accused’s phone, where photos of the minor have been found.