Maharahstra: Uddhav camp apprehends attempt to decimate party

The BJP’s decision to hand over the CM’s post to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has sent the Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena faction in a tizzy. It feels there is a larger game plan to decimate the party.

According to party insiders, the Thackeray camp is apprehending that the Shinde faction will attempt to take over not only the remaining legislators but also the Shiv Sena Bhavan – the party’s headquarters in Mumbai’s Dadar.

Anticipating a battle between Thackeray and Shinde over who controls the “real Sena”, Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena has come in the forefront since the rebellion and is rallying support in Mumbai. The youth wing is on the Shinde faction by holding rallies of party workers in every ward of the state, along with social media campaigns. Aaditya has held over 10 such rallies and meetings in Mumbai to interact with workers.

Veteran Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar said, “We don’t know what Amit Shah wants. They have taken 50 MLAs and they want to break our party completely. We will not let this happen.”

Former minister Anil Parab said, “I have seen good and bad days in life. I have fought on the streets and also made strategies for the party. The MLAs have gone, but the Sainiks on the roadside are still with us. Narayan Rane also broke away and took away some people… Eknath Shinde is not as impressive as Rane. Less number of Sainiks will go with him. Uddhavji is meeting people daily now. We will build our party again.”

A Thackeray camp leader said the Shinde group wanted to take over Sena Bhavan. “But all our shakhas and the Sena Bhavan are in name of a trust that has leaders like Subhash Desai… these can’t be taken away from us.”