Maharahstra govt signs MoU with China paper firm

Maharashtra government has signed an MoU with Nine Dragon Papers, a Chinese paper manufacturing company, for setting up a unit in the state and is expecting an investment of $1 billion.

The MoU was signed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s CEO Dr P Anbalgan and Zhang Cheng Fei, CEO, Nine Dragon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Satish Gavai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhushan Gagrani were also present at the event.

“The Nine Dragon’s decision of setting up a unit for paper manufacturing is a milestone in the country’s industrial affairs. We will fully cooperate in setting up of the unit of the company that would invest $1 billion in the first phase,” said Fadnavis.

Officials from the industries department said the unit will be functional in the next 2-3 years. Phase one will generate 3,000 direct employment and 10,000 jobs indirectly, the official added.

“The company will import the pulp for the paper manufacturing and it will also recycle the paper…,” said an official.