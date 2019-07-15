Maharahstra Govt gives nod to Rs 17.66-crore sub-centre of Marathi Language Bhavan at Navi Mumbai

TWO WEEKS after a protest by Marathi writers, the state government has approved the construction of a sub-centre for Marathi Language Bhavan at Airoli in Navi Mumbai. This is being set up to bring all the offices of the Marathi language department under one roof for better coordination.

Officials said the offices under the Marathi language department such as the Directorate of Languages, Maharashtra State Board of Literature and Culture, Maharashtra State Marathi Encyclopaedia Production Board and State Marathi Development Institute and their regional offices will be accommodated at the bhavan. The estimated cost of construction of the building is Rs 17.66 crore, an official said.

“Since these offices conduct several programmes related to language and literature development, it has been proposed that these offices should be accommodated in one building for better coordination,” an official said. The official also said while the sub-centre was being set up in Navi Mumbai, the search was on for a suitable piece of land in South Mumbai or Bandra Kurla Complex to build the main centre of Marathi Language Bhavan.

Initially, it was proposed at Rang Bhavan near Dhobi Talao but the plan was dropped following objections from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, the official added.

Last month, a delegation of Marathi writers, including veteran Madhu Mangesh Karnik, former president of the All India Marathi Literature Meet Laxmikant Deshmukh and others had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for their demands of classical status to Marathi, building a language bhavan, among others. Fadnavis had promised to look into their demands.

Another official said City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had agreed to give a plot and construct the building. A memorandum of understanding will be inked between the Marathi language department and CIDCO to ensure that the construction is finished within a time frame, the official added.