Maharahstra: BJP convenes two-day state executive conclave

Signaling its resolve to take the battle to the Congress-NCP bastion in western Maharashtra, the BJP has convened a two-day Maharashtra executive conclave at Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 26 and 27.

Apart from rolling its political roadmap, the party will focus on agriculture sector.

At the BJP’s core committee meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined the party’s political achievements and also focused on greater administrative challenges ahead.

Indicating the necessity to consolidate the gains made in the recently-held local body elections for municipal councils — 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads — Fadnavis stressed on further expediting administrative reforms to reconnect with the masses.

The core committee comprising state BJP president Raosaheb Danve, BJP organisational general secretary Ravi Bhusari and a team of senior cabinet ministers also discussed the agenda for the conclave.

A senior BJP functionary told The Indian Express: “The state national conclave provides us a forum to celebrate our success in the recently-held elections on one hand and also remind the ‘karyakarta’ the unaccomplished task ahead.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App