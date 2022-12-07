Mahaparinirvan Diwas: After two years, Chaityabhoomi opens doors for lakhs of visitors

Lakhs thronged the Chaityabhoomi ground near Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon to pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary, also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Tuesday was also the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when large number of followers visited Chaityabhoomi.

The BMC had made arrangements for accommodation of the visitors by converting a significant portion of the 30-acre ground into a makeshift tent. It had also set up multiple tents, portable bathrooms, drinking water facilities as well as Wi-Fi and cellphone charging stations.

The queue for visitors extended till Prabhadevi, located more than 3 km from Chaityabhoomi.

“I have come from Solapur. I was tired and felt like going home, but it was only after paying my respect to Babasaheb that I can say that I am at peace,” said Sunita Patil. “We come to Mumbai every year on this day. This is a big event for us and something like this can happen only in our country. I feel it is our moral duty to pay respect to Babasaheb,” said Santosh Mohite, a visitor from Palghar.

Traffic restrictions and diversions were imposed in several parts of central Mumbai. Hawkers and encroachment from the roads were also removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian movement.

At the Shivaji Park chowk, Sandeep Palkar had set up a stall to hand out free water and biscuits to those visiting Chaityabhoomi. “We are a group of 13 individuals and have come together to contribute,” said Palkar, a resident of Kasarwadi who works as a sweeper with the BMC. Much like Palkar and his group, hundreds of others were seen volunteering to provide food and water to the visitors.

At Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) At Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Vivek Yeshwant Kamble, who also works with BMC, has been serving over 3,000 people every year on this day for the last 25 years. “People arriving from villages far and beyond can be rest assured that when they come to pay their respects to Babsaheb, they will have food to eat and water to drink,” Kamble, a resident of Gautam Nagar in Dadar East, said.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid homage to Babasaheb. The BMC said that visitors would be allowed till 2 am at night and it is expecting a footfall of 15 lakh.