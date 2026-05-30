Mumbai CNG price raised by Rs 2 per kg; second hike in a fortnight

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has announced another increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices, marking the second hike within two weeks. The company has raised CNG rates by 2 per kg, with the revised prices taking effect from midnight between May 29 and May 30. Domestic piped natural gas (PNG) rates have also been increased by 50 paise per standard cubic metre (SCM), as per Good Returns.

Following the revision, the retail price of CNG has climbed to 86 per kg from 84 per kg. Domestic PNG will now be priced at 52 per SCM across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas served by MGL.

The latest increase is expected to impact nearly 12 lakh CNG-run vehicles operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including approximately 2.8 lakh auto-rickshaws. The previous revision in CNG prices came into effect on May 13.