Architects raise ecological, planning concerns over Mahalaxmi Racecourse Central Park plan

Written by Sanhita Mitra

Architects and urban planners have raised concerns over the proposed transformation of Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a large public park, warning that the plan risks overlooking the site’s ecological function and long-term sustainability.

The discussion took place at an open forum hosted at IES College of Architecture, where professionals and members of the public gathered to debate the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s proposal to convert the racecourse into “Mumbai Central Park” — an expansive recreational space intended for public use.

Architect, urban planner and author Harshad Bhatia opened the discussion by tracing the topography and historical evolution of the racecourse grounds, emphasising their critical role in the city’s natural drainage system.