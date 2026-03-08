Architects raise ecological, planning concerns over Mahalaxmi Racecourse Central Park plan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Sanhita Mitra
Architects and urban planners have raised concerns over the proposed transformation of Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a large public park, warning that the plan risks overlooking the site’s ecological function and long-term sustainability.
The discussion took place at an open forum hosted at IES College of Architecture, where professionals and members of the public gathered to debate the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s proposal to convert the racecourse into “Mumbai Central Park” — an expansive recreational space intended for public use.
Architect, urban planner and author Harshad Bhatia opened the discussion by tracing the topography and historical evolution of the racecourse grounds, emphasising their critical role in the city’s natural drainage system.
“The racecourse was one of the naturally lower-lying areas which would not only hold the water but also drain it out,” Bhatia said, urging authorities to recognise the land as “the sponge of the city” — a key component of Mumbai’s hydro-ecological infrastructure.
Architect Alan Abraham raised concerns about what he described as unrealistic expectations surrounding the redevelopment plan. While proposals promise landscaped gardens and multi-sports facilities, Abraham said critical issues such as ventilation, maintenance, flood resilience and cooling effects appeared to be inadequately addressed.
“There seems to be no concern with regard to ventilation, maintenance, flood goals or cooling effects,” he said, adding that planning solutions must work with natural systems rather than rely on unsustainable infrastructure.
Abraham also stressed the broader need for policy support for public space in a rapidly growing city.
“You have seen a lot of data, but there is no parallel policy that says we need more open spaces, more social infrastructure, more hospitals and more schools,” he said. “The population is increasing, and we need more space. You cannot push one policy without balancing it with the need for public spaces.”
Beyond environmental concerns, participants from the public highlighted the racecourse’s cultural significance. For many residents, the grounds represent more than a large open tract of land — they are a shared social space where families and communities have gathered for decades. A long-time member of the racecourse club said losing the site risks erasing an important part of the city’s everyday culture and collective memory.
Of the racecourse’s 211 acres, around 120 acres have been taken over by the BMC for development as a central park that will include a botanical garden, topiary garden and a city forest. The civic body also plans to build an indoor sports arena and convention hall beneath the grounds.
In addition, within a kilometre of the site near the Haji Ali Interchange, the BMC plans to create another green space with nature trails and micro-forests, adding roughly 70 hectares of open space to the city. Civic officials have said the long-term vision is to connect these open areas through a network of pedestrian underpasses.
