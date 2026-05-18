Mahalaxmi monorail-Metro skywalk cut short, to stop 200 metres before station

Despite the truncated alignment, officials maintained that the new structure would still improve commuter movement. (File image/Representational photo)

Mumbai’s first travelator-equipped skywalk meant to connect the monorail and Metro Line 3 at Mahalaxmi has been shortened significantly, forcing commuters to continue part of their journey on footpaths and across busy roads instead of offering the seamless interchange originally promised.

The footover bridge (FOB), intended to provide direct connectivity betweenthe monorail station at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk and the Mahalaxmi Metro station on Metro Line 3, will now terminate at Jacob Circle (Saat Rasta), around 200 metres short of the metro station.

Commuters using the interchange will have to navigate crowded footpaths and cross three lanes of the Saat Rasta roundabout to switch between the two systems.