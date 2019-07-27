Mahalaxmi Express: 700 stranded onboard; IAF, NDRF pressed into service for rescue ops

At least 700 passengers are stranded as Mahalaxmi Express was held up between Badlapur and Vangani station in Mumbai due to heavy rains Saturday morning. There is severe waterlogging on the tracks of the route due to continuous heavy downpour from last night.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the location where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. Eight flood rescue teams from the Navy including three diving teams have been mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets. A Sea King helicopter has also been scrambled with divers equipped with auto inflatable craft for deployment in the area as advance assessment party. Western Naval Command is keeping a close watch on the situation and is in constant touch with the state administration to respond as required and provide necessary assistance in flood-affected areas.

Rajesh Narvekar, Thane collector said: “We have called five NDRF teams for the region. Two have reached Vangani area. We are planning to air-lift as well, Helicopters are coming in. Rescue work is in progress.”

Railway Protection Force and City police first reached the site and distributed biscuits and water to the stranded passengers.

Central Railways have issued an advisory to the stranded passengers to not get down from the train. “Please don’t get down from train. Train is the safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police is in train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities,” the Central Railway said in a statement on Twitter.

The Central Railway also released videos of RPF and Police officers assuring the passengers of their safety.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday which has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city and suburbs. The weather department also issued an orange alert signifying that authorities should be alert and ready to take necessary action. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district,” an IMD official told PTI.