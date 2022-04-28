scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
MahaGenco operates all 27 plants to tide over power shortage

It operated seven thermal plants in Chandrapur, four in Koradi, three each in Nashik, Bhusawal and Parli, five in Khaparkheda and two in Paras to tide over the crisis.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: April 28, 2022 12:15:32 am
THE Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) operated all its 27 plants in the state on Wednesday to tide over the power shortage.

It operated seven thermal plants in Chandrapur, four in Koradi, three each in Nashik, Bhusawal and Parli, five in Khaparkheda and two in Paras to tide over the crisis. This happened for the first time in the past 60 years, said a press note issued by MahaGenco.

Power Minister Nitin Raut has asked MahaGenco to generate at least 8,000 MW from its thermal power plants.

Read |Coal priority for thermal plants: Non-power seeks supply parity

MahaGenco MD Sanjay Khandare said this was record-breaking.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials said they had not resorted to load shedding in the past 15 days. Earlier, Raut had been claiming that load shedding was inevitable.

The press note also said that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and ten other states had a load shedding of 9 to 15 per cent.

The state has been facing power crisis due to shortage of coal and sudden rise in demand in the post-Covid period.

