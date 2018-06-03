Mahadiscom: Short-term power cuts in suburbs may continue for few days more

Mahadiscom officials said that the repair of one line would take a week and the second one would be repaired within 30-40 days. (File photo) Mahadiscom officials said that the repair of one line would take a week and the second one would be repaired within 30-40 days. (File photo)

Short-term power outages continued on Saturday, a day after a trip in the transmission grid in Kalwa led to massive power cuts across the city and suburbs.

A fire on Thursday night in an interconnecting transformer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) gutted the cables of two of the three units transmitting power to the city.

“With the load on a single unit, the discom has to ration power by conducting outages for short periods. On Saturday, the outages were kept to a minimum and very few places had power cuts,” said a senior official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (Mahadiscom). Residents of Dahisar, Thane and parts of Navi Mumbai complained of outages.

Official said the load was being mitigated by transferring some load off to the Kharghar-Borivali transmission line. “However, if the load increases, we will have to resort to rotational power cuts,” he said.

The incident has led to disruption of the supply of Reliance Energy and Tata Power too. “Network changes were done at Borivali and Saki Naka sub-stations of Tata Power to divert additional 150 MW into Borivali, which otherwise would have increased the quantum of load shedding,” read a statement from Tata Power.

It further said power remained uninterrupted for most part of the day across the city. “The main reason for this uninterrupted power supply was the efforts taken by Tata Power to augment the generation efforts of its Trombay Units and Hydro Units that ran at full capacity on June 1 to support Mumbai’s requirement. The generating units continue to generate today and bring relief as the crisis continues,” read the statement.

A Reliance Energy spokesperson said, “To minimise the inconvenience of Mumbaikars due to MSETCL transmission line tripping, we have ensured that our Dahanu Power Plant is running at its full capacity of 500 MW. We may have to continue doing rotational load shedding in few of our areas till normalcy is restored in the grid so as to reduce discomfort to our consumers as far as possible.”

Mahadiscom officials said that the repair of one line would take a week and the second one would be repaired within 30-40 days. “For a few more days there may be power cuts. We request consumers to bear with us,” said the official.

