Mahad takes centrestage as leaders converge for Chavdar Lake Satyagraha Centenary

Subodh More, grandson of satyagraha organiser RB More, said the political turnout reflects the lasting impact of the struggle

Marking the beginning of the centenary year of the historic Chavdar Lake Satyagraha led by B. R. Ambedkar at Mahad in Raigad district, leaders across the political spectrum flocked to the town, underlining its enduring social and political relevance even a century later.

From Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby, and from Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal to Tushar Gandhi, prominent figures visited Chavdar Lake over Thursday and Friday.

Fadnavis attended the Mahad Chavdar Tale Satyagraha – Centenary Year Salutation Ceremony and also performed the groundbreaking for the ‘Chavdar Tale Water Purification and Area Beautification Project’. He announced that the state government would observe the year as the “Year of Equality and Social Harmony.”