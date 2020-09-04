Mahad building Collapse: Navi Mumbai-based builder held, third arrest in case

Police have also booked former Mahad Municipal Council chief Dipak Jhisand, and junior construction inspector at Mahad Municipal Council Shashikant Dighe. (Representational)

Ten days after a building collapsed in Mahad, killing 16 people, Raigad police Thursday arrested a Navi Mumbai-based builder, making it the third arrest in the case so far. Police have identified the builder as Farooq Kazi (52), a resident of Taloja.

Superintendent of Police, Raigad, Anil Paraskar said, “Kazi was on the run and had applied for anticipatory bail at Mangaon court. However, he subsequently revoked the application. On Thursday morning, he appeared before the court and surrendered.”

According to the police, Kazi was granted permission to construct the building in 2009 and the structure was completed in 2013 after which people had started moving in. “We will try to ascertain the quality of goods Kazi had used in the construction of the building,” said an officer.

Police said Kazi had constructed the building with the help of RCC consultant Bahubali Dhamne, who was arrested a day after the building collapsed, and his close aide Yunus Shaikh, who was arrested late last week.

Stating that forensic examinations have revealed that low quality materials were used in the construction of the building, police have booked the accused under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Police have also booked former Mahad Municipal Council chief Dipak Jhisand, and junior construction inspector at Mahad Municipal Council Shashikant Dighe for issuing occupation certificate without conducting a thorough check. “The officials (Jhisand and Dighe) have not been arrested so far,” said Paraskar.

Earlier, the Raigad district administration had confirmed that 78 of the 97 residents staying in the 41 flats of Tarique Garden building had escaped unhurt as the building collapsed on August 24 evening. A day later, state Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar visited the spot and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation to those critically injured in the incident.

