Mahabole gets anticipatory bail

Observing that no prima facie case of rape is made out against police officer Anil Mahabole from the complaint against him,the Bombay High Court,in an interim order,granted him anticipatory bail on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahabole had approached the court after a sessions court rejected his bail application on Thursday.

Justice A M Thipsay granted him anticipatory bail on a surety of Rs 30,000. The application was not finally disposed of as the police told the court that the investigation was pending. The case has been posted for hearing on April 30. The court,however,has directed Mahabole to appear before the investigating officer in the case in the meanwhile.

Mahabole has been accused of threatening and repeatedly raping a middle-aged housewife over the course of several months. He was suspended by Home Minister R R Patil after the allegations surfaced.

However,in the hearing on Monday,the judge noted that the complaint made to the police spoke of mental harassment and sexual exploitation and that the case might not be one of rape.

Prima facie,it does not appear to be a case of rape. At the most,it might be an illicit relationship. However,we (judges) are not here to decide on such things, said Justice Thipsay.

Meanwhile,Mahaboles lawyer Rohini Wagh claimed that the woman who has made the allegations had also levelled charges of harassment against a city jeweller. In the past,she had also made similar allegations against another police officer,the defence has claimed.

Wagh claimed the victim had initially approached Mahabole in connection with the case registered against the other police officer. According to her,the victim used to send 20-25 messages every day to Mahabole,some of which were obscene.

The woman claims that Mahabole drugged her and repeatedly raped her. She also alleged that he blackmailed her by shooting a video of her in a compromising position.

