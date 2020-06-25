Maharashtra won’t allow ‘spurious’ medicine sale: Anil Deshmukh to Ramdev

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File)

Amid the ongoing controversy over Baba Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurveda introducing a “cure” for coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday warned the yoga guru that the state government won’t allow the sale of ‘spurious’ medicines.

Patanjali Ayurveda, while presenting the Coronil medicine on Tuesday had claimed that it has found a cure for coronavirus infection.

“The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved’s ‘Coronil’ were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won’t allow sale of spurious medicines. #MaharashtraGovtCares #NoPlayingWithLives,” the minister tweeted.

Hours after the launch of Coronil on Tuesday, the Union AYUSH Ministry had asked the firm to provide the details, telling it to stop advertising it till the issue is examined.

At the launch, the company had claimed that its medicine can cure the contagious disease within seven days.

It said Coronil, taken along with another product developed by it, had shown a 100 per cent success rate in clinical trials on infected patients, except those on life support.

Ramdev had said the medicines were developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar in association with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

