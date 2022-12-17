Maha Vikas Aghadi rally: Traffic curbs in Mumbai today

Owing to the protest rally by the parties under the Maha Vikas Aghadi from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday, vehicles will be blocked from Richardson’s Cudas Mill to Times of India Building in CST. The motorists and commuters have been asked to use the following alternative routes to reach their destinations. Follow live updates on MVA, BJP rallies

🔴 Motorists using Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to go to South Mumbai will take Gas Company – Chinchpokli bridge – Arthur Road – Saath Rasta Circle – Mumbai Central – Dr. Dadasaheb Bhandakamkar Marg (Lamington Road) – Opera House – Maharshi Curve Road (Queens Road). They can also proceed towards Saath Rasta Circle – Mumbai Central – Tardeo Circle – Nana Chowk – N. S. Purandare Marg as an alternative route.

🔴 Those heading to South Mumbai from Byculla are advised to take Dr. B. A. Road – Khada Parsi- Nagpada Junction- Two Tank Junction- J. J. Junction – Muhammad Ali Road. They can also opt for O R Nagpada junction – Mumbai Central – Tardeo circle – Nana Chowk – N. S. Purandare Marg to reach their destination.

🔴 Motorists from Byculla/Jijamata Udayan (Queen’s Bagh) who want to drive to south Mumbai can take Sant Sawta route – Mustafa Bazar – Ray Road, Slip Road – Barrister Nath Pai route, and then proceed to P D Mello Road, and C. S. M. T.

🔴 Commuters from Parel and Lalbagh can use Bawla Compound – T.B. Kadam Road – Voltus Company Right Turn – Tanaji Malusare Marg – Albert Junction- Right Turn – Barrister Nath Pai Marg to reach South Mumbai.

🔴 Those heading from Central Mumbai to South Mumbai can take the Char Rasta – R. A. Kidwai route and then towards Barrister Nath Pai and P. D Mello Road.

🔴 Motorists coming from Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik can use Deonar IOC Junction to go to Eastern Freeway – P. Dimelo Road to reach South Mumbai. They can also take the Chembur Panjarpol Junction – Eastern Freeway – P. Dimelo Road route.

Advertisement

🔴 People heading to North and West (Mumbai) from South Mumbai shall use Mahapalika Marg – Metro Junction – Jagannath Shankar Sheth Road – Princess Street Flyover Bridge in Marine Drive.

🔴 From South Mumbai to Central Mumbai as well as to Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nashik, one can go to the desired destination by using Eastern Freeway using P D’Mello Road.

🔴 Those heading from South Mumbai to Central Mumbai, can use Maharshi Karve Road / Marine Drive – Opera House Lamington Road – Mumbai Central – Saath Rasta – Chinchpokli – Dr. B A Road; or take Maharshi Karve Road / Marine Drive – Nana Chowk – Tardeo Circle – Mumbai Central – Saath Rasta – Chinchpokli – Dr B A Road.

Advertisement

🔴 Commuters from CSMT railway station who wish to go to Pydhonie, Byculla, and Nagpada can use BMC junction – Metro Junction – LT Marg Chakala Left Turn – J. J. Junction via Nagpada Junction – Khada Parsi Junction.