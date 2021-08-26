Maha Vikas Aghadi govt seeks appointment with Koshyari over MLC appointment

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has sought an appointment with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the delay in appointment of the 12 nominated members to the upper house of the state legislature.

Sources said that Milind Narvekar, personal assistant of CM Uddhav Thackeray, went to Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening to seek an appointment for Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat to discuss the pending issue of 12 MLCs. The governor is out of station and will be back on September 1. So, the meeting between the leaders and governor may happen on September 1 or 2, said sources.

The names were submitted to the governor on November 6, 2020, after the state cabinet’s approval. However, the governor has not yet approved it.