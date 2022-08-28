scorecardresearch
Maha: Teenage girl gang-raped; merchant navy employee, history-sheeter among three held

The accused, identified as Sachin Kamble (30), Akash Kanojia (22) and Asu (20) were later arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim at Chitalsar police station in Wagle Estate division of Thane city, an officer of Thane crime branch said.

"Offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been registered against the three accused," the official added.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Maharashtra’s Thane district, and all three accused involved in the offence have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

While one of the accused works in the field of merchant navy, another one is a history-sheeter, they said, adding that the incident occurred on August 26.

“On Friday afternoon, the trio took the girl to a flat at Kalher in Bhiwandi. They tied her hands before sexually assaulting her. When she resisted their attempts, one of the accused bit her,” an official of Thane crime branch (unit V) said.

The victim and the accused reside in Wagle Estate area, he said.

A senior official said that while Kanojia worked in the field of merchant navy, Kamble had a number of offences registered against him in Wagle Estate area. The third accused is a vagabond, he said.

Further details are awaited.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:09:25 pm
