Students meet top official, fuel hope of uniformity in exam patterns

Giving new hope to university students across Maharashtra seeking uniformity in exam-patterns, a group of students met the Director of Higher Education on Wednesday. Suggestions such as uniformity in exam patterns; timely publication of results; relaxation to ensure that students who appeared for offline exams pass and provision of a question bank for exams, among others, were presented to the state government once again.

The meeting followed a Bombay High Court directive two days ago on a petition filed by the same set of students from across universities in Maharashtra seeking uniformity in exams. According to the petitioners, due to different modes of examinations opted by universities, the academic year has become chaotic.

The students had moved court after receiving no attention from the state government on their demand to bring uniformity in exams conducted by different state universities. After a hearing on Monday, the court directed petitioners to meet with the Director of Higher Education with their issues and instructed the ministry of higher education to provide a fair hearing to the students’ concerns.

“We have submitted different suggestions to the Director of Higher Education in order to bring uniformity to exams conducted in universities across Maharashtra,” said a student adding that the suggestions also include focus on online-mode of exams as classes for the entire academic year were held online.

“We have also suggested that all results be declared by July 15 as it will allow enough time to ensure a timely start to the new academic year and allow enough room to recover from delayed academic years due to the pandemic,” said Balusha Bansal, one of the student petitioners and a law student in Mumbai.

In addition to these suggestions, the students also requested leniency in the evaluation for those who have already appeared for the offline exams. They said asking these candidates to compete with those, who will pass the online exam, will be unfair.

Director of Higher Education Dhanraj Mane was unavailable for a comment in the matter.

In Mumbai University, exams for traditional courses will be conducted online while those for professional courses such as engineering and law, among others, will be held offline. In Savitribai Phule Pune University, all exams, irrespective of the course or stream, will be held offline. The Nagpur University, which had declared online exams, changed to offline mode after an announcement by state Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant, regarding the same on April 25, following a meeting with the vice-chancellors of all universities.