scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Maha minister Jayant Patil tests positive for coronavirus

In a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice. He also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 18, 2021 11:46:43 am
Maharashtra ncp, Maharashtra 2022 local body elections, Jayant Patil, Maharashtra NCP Yatra, indian express newsMaharashtra NCP president and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil. (File)

Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.

Patil, who earlier this month visited parts of the state during the ‘Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra’ (an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers), also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference,” he tweeted.

Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Deshmukh was discharged from a hospital in Nagpur, where he was undergoing treatment, on February 15.

Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement